Pyxant Labs Acquires Covance by Labcorp's Salt Lake City Bioanalytical Site

BREA, Calif. — CoolSys has announced the acquisition of Thermal Resource Sales and Supermarket Environment Services Company (TRS-SESCO). “Our acquisition of TRS-SESCO represents an important step in our strategic growth plan by bringing new capabilities to our clients while introducing CoolSys into new industry sectors,” said Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “As one of the premier HVAC-engineered solutions companies in the nation, TRS has established long-term client relationships and an outstanding reputation in supporting complex, mission-critical HVAC systems across various industries. The SESCO side of the business provides industry-leading energy and sustainability solutions primarily to grocery retail customers. We are excited to welcome the TRS-SESCO team and their customers to the CoolSys family.”