Rett Syndrome Research Trust Establishes Translational Medicine Advisory Board

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic and The Clorox Company have collaborated on health and safety measures to limit the spread of the virus in everyday life and in the workplace. Now, the two organizations are taking this commitment a step further by establishing the Clorox Public Health Research Fund. Bolstered by a $1 million donation from Clorox, the fund will further Cleveland Clinic's exploration of innovative research ideas, advance new training and education opportunities, and launch promising healthcare innovations.