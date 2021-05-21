newsbreak-logo
Rett Syndrome Research Trust Establishes Translational Medicine Advisory Board

By PRWeb
Times Union
 1 day ago

TRUMBULL, Conn. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. The Rett Syndrome Research Trust has established a Translational Medicine Advisory Board to provide new strategic direction for its CURE 360 agenda and open new avenues of innovative research that can be applied to Rett Syndrome. Four internationally recognized leaders in the field of medical research have joined the advisory board, all of whom have significant, broad academic and industry experience and are actively working on translating basic science advances into patient care.

