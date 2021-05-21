Vonya Global celebrates 14 years of superior Internal Audit support by growing its Quality Assurance Review (QAR) Practice

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global innovative technology service corporation, Shanghai Yicheng Culture Communication Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as Shanghai Yicheng Culture) announced the acquisition of (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp., headquartered in Nevada, USA, stock code: EGOC to which, (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp. has agreed to dispose of, while Shanghai Yicheng Culture Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire the controlling equity interest in the target company. Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Shanghai Yicheng Culture proposes to acquire and EGOC intends to sell all the controlling equity interest in the target company (or its holding company).