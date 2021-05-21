newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel's Avengers' Red Room Takeover Prepares You for Black Widow

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a delay of over a year, Black Widow will finally release in cinemas and on streaming this summer. And maligned superhero brawler Marvel’s Avengers AIMs [Pun intended - Ed] to get you ready for the movie with its Red Room takeover event, which is available to play now until 31st May.

www.pushsquare.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#The Red Room#Marvel S Avengers#Marvel#Rooskaya Protocols#Champion Xp#Power Level#Cinemas#Gameplay Buffs#Streaming#Single Player#Chains#Harm Rooms#Anomalies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

This is the most exciting Marvel movie leak we’ve seen in a long time

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just wrapped up, delivering the ending that we all expected. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is the new Captain America, and the journey to that destination was just as exciting as the conclusion. The TV show feels like a Marvel movie split into six parts, featuring the same kind of action, special effects, and production that you expect from an MCU adventure. The Disney+ series isn’t just about exploring iconic characters who do not have time to shine on the big screen, and it’s also not solely about having the audience witness Sam’s struggles with accepting the role that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) envisioned for him. It’s not just about incredible fight sequences, new costumes, and great Easter eggs. It’s also about bringing sensitive topics to the forefront. The show touches on race, social inequality, and politics right from the start — and Sam’s decision to accept the shield seems impossible without acknowledging all those factors.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Hellfire Gala Begins in Style in New Marauders Preview (Exclusive)

The biggest event on the Marvel Comics calendar is almost upon us, as the X-Nation prepares for the Hellfire Gala. The X-Men and all the attendees are breaking out their finest outfits for the big occasion, well, and we've got your exclusive first look at the start of the anticipated Gala in a new preview of Marauders #21. As you can see starting on the next slide, there's a lot riding on the Hellfire Gala for Krokoa, but then again if anyone can pull it off, it's the Marauders, even if some of the attendees aren't that thrilled to be in attendance.
ComicsMovieWeb

DC Comics Finally Answers Big Superman Power Levels Plot Hole

There is a running joke among DC Comics fans that Superman is only ever as strong as the story needs him to be. One story might see the Man of Steel hold a black hole in the palm of his hand and sneeze galaxies out of existence, while another would see him struggle to overpower an ordinary mook with kryptonite bullets. The writers at DC Comics are well aware of this strange fluctuation in Superman's power levels and attempt to provide a reasonable explanation in Action Comics #1030.
Entertainmenthypebeast.com

Marvel Teams up With LEGO for Menacing Venom Mask

LEGO has teamed up with Marvel for a menacing brick set portraying Venom’s mask from the world of Spider-Man. Packing 545 pieces, this figure comes with a handful of details and holds a black color scheme to remain faithful to the original look of the gruesome alien symbiote. The mask sports large white eyes set over a protruding jaw filled with monstrous teeth. As a final touch, a skinny red tongue juts out from the mouth. All of these details sit above a black stand, labeled with a plaque stamped with “Marvel” and “LEGO” branding.
Movieslaughingplace.com

Countdown to Avengers Campus: Web-Swinging Spider-Man

As we get closer and closer to the opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, we continue our look at some of the Marvelous details that will be found in the new land. We know Spider-Man can do whatever a spider can and when Avengers Campus opens, we’ll get to see it in person.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Black Widow’ Character Posters Showcase Taskmaster, The Agent, Red Guardian, & More

The dry spell is almost over, True Believers. Black Widow arrives this July in both theaters and Disney+, making this the first Marvel Studios film we’ve had on the big screen since July 2019!!! Ahead of the anticipated released, Marvel has dropped a series of character posters featuring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, perhaps for the final time, along with the other key players.
MoviesHollywood News

New character posters arrive for Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’

A bunch of new character posters have arrived for the next big Marvel Studios movie, Black Widow. There’s not too much longer to wait for this big-screen juggernaut, which will land on said in big-screen cinemas and on Disney+ Premium in July. Here’s the synopsis for the movie. Natasha Romanoff...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Slam New MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers fans aren't happy with the latest MCU suit. Last week, the Avengers game was updated with an MCU suit for Black Widow. The game's first MCU suit was instantly met with backlash, causing division among fans in the process. At the time, many critiqued the skin for not having the appropriate hair or weapons. Fast-forward a week, and now the game is being updated with its second MCU suit, this time for Hawkeye. And just like the Black Widow suit, this one is being slammed.
MoviesDen of Geek

Venom 2 Trailer Breakdown – All the Marvel and Carnage References

Folks, we live in interesting times. We just received a trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Tom Hardy, and a whole lot of people who weren’t trying nearly as hard as Tom Hardy. This sequel brings in Woody Harrelson as Broadway star Carnage about 30 years after his comic book debut.