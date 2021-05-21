Marvel's Avengers' Red Room Takeover Prepares You for Black Widow

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just wrapped up, delivering the ending that we all expected. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is the new Captain America, and the journey to that destination was just as exciting as the conclusion. The TV show feels like a Marvel movie split into six parts, featuring the same kind of action, special effects, and production that you expect from an MCU adventure. The Disney+ series isn’t just about exploring iconic characters who do not have time to shine on the big screen, and it’s also not solely about having the audience witness Sam’s struggles with accepting the role that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) envisioned for him. It’s not just about incredible fight sequences, new costumes, and great Easter eggs. It’s also about bringing sensitive topics to the forefront. The show touches on race, social inequality, and politics right from the start — and Sam’s decision to accept the shield seems impossible without acknowledging all those factors.