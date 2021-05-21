Yale Russian Chorus International Tour Goes Virtual with Recording Series that Culminates in Multi-Chorus, International Live-Streamed Event

Gary Numan has announced a European tour, beginning in April 2022, in support of his new album, Intruder, released Friday 21 May 2021. Opening with 18 dates in the UK and Ireland, the tour will include his first show at The SSE Arena, Wembley since he played three sold-out farewell concerts at the venue back in 1981. His return to the venue will also be the joint largest headline show that he has ever played in the UK – a phenomenal achievement for an artist with a career spanning over 40 years.