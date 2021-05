Risk Cloud now offers a myriad of options to help customers to achieve synchronicity across systems. CHICAGO – May 6, 2021 – LogicGate, a leading provider of cloud software solutions for automating governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes through its Risk Cloud™ platform, has greatly expanded its integrations offerings. Risk Cloud now integrates with hundreds of platforms with the new Risk Cloud Connect offering, which provides customers a suite of pre-built integrations aligned with many of the top GRC use cases as well as managed connectors for specific GRC scenarios. LogicGate has also formed the Integration Services team to enable even more possibilities with customized integrations managed for customers. This flexibility establishes Risk Cloud firmly at the center of their customer’s risk ecosystem.