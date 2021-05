Mexico’s midterm elections are approaching, and people know it. “I support the National Action Party (Partido Acción Nacional, PAN). Since I was little, my mother took me along to the various political rallies, so I grew to love them. Nowadays, I take my family to the demonstrations and show all of my support for the candidate,” said Jorge Villanueva Solano, a family man in Boca del Rio, Veracruz.