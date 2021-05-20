Sterling Shepard on Giants’ offseason WR acquisitions: ‘Super excited about it’
The Giants acquired a number of receivers this offseason. Veteran Big Blue wideout Sterling Shepard recently spoke on the moves. Sterling Shepard will enter the 2021 season the longest-tenured current New York Giant. In his sixth season since the organization selected him in the 2016 draft’s second round, the veteran wide receiver will assist in the crucial development of quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense as a whole.elitesportsny.com