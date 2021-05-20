newsbreak-logo
Houston Emergency Room Physician Urges Texans to get Vaccinated for COVID-19, Tells Women Under 50 to Choose Pfizer or Moderna Vaccines

 1 day ago

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? That is the question most Texans are currently grappling with as they decide whether to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Houston, TX emergency room physician, Dr. Michael Sarabia said there is an easy answer to that question: Get vaccinated as...

