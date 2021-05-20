Pro-Line Hole Shot, Prism & Wedge Tires + Pre-Mounts
Hole Shot Off-Road Mini-T 2.0 Tires for Mini-T 2.0 Front or Rear. The Mini-T® is back, and Pro-Line now has the perfect upgrade tire for your new mini-truck: The Hole Shot! The Hole Shot is the tire that everyone turns to when looking for an edge over the competition because it just works, everywhere. Period. The Hole Shot is renowned across the world as one of the most used race tires of all time. From World Championships to National Championships, Regional race events to club race events, the Hole Shot design has won just about every title imaginable. Pro-Line’s innovation team is proud to bring you the Hole Shot tire designed specifically for the new Mini-T® 2.0 for maximum performance on a variety of surfaces. The unique mini-pin Hole Shot tire is made from our soft M3 compound and is made to fit directly onto the stock Mini-T® 2.0 wheels (LOS41011 – Yellow, LOS41012 – White). Soft open cell foam is included for maximum grip. The Hole Shot is the new must-have tire for the Mini-T® 2.0, so get them today!www.rccaraction.com