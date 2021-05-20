newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Pro-Line Hole Shot, Prism & Wedge Tires + Pre-Mounts

By Trevor Duncan
RC Car Action
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHole Shot Off-Road Mini-T 2.0 Tires for Mini-T 2.0 Front or Rear. The Mini-T® is back, and Pro-Line now has the perfect upgrade tire for your new mini-truck: The Hole Shot! The Hole Shot is the tire that everyone turns to when looking for an edge over the competition because it just works, everywhere. Period. The Hole Shot is renowned across the world as one of the most used race tires of all time. From World Championships to National Championships, Regional race events to club race events, the Hole Shot design has won just about every title imaginable. Pro-Line’s innovation team is proud to bring you the Hole Shot tire designed specifically for the new Mini-T® 2.0 for maximum performance on a variety of surfaces. The unique mini-pin Hole Shot tire is made from our soft M3 compound and is made to fit directly onto the stock Mini-T® 2.0 wheels (LOS41011 – Yellow, LOS41012 – White). Soft open cell foam is included for maximum grip. The Hole Shot is the new must-have tire for the Mini-T® 2.0, so get them today!

www.rccaraction.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prism#Design#Off Road#Race#The Hole Shot#Los41011#Wheels Front#White Wheels#Yellow Wheels#Yellow Or White Mini#Pro Line Mini#The Wedge Front Tires#Mini Carpet Tires#Edge#White Rear Wheels#White Front Wheels#Surfaces#Maximum Grip#Height#57mm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
lbmjournal.com

SENCO full round head cordless framing nailer

The F-35FRHXP is the latest addition to SENCO’s line of cordless nailers, which rely on air power rather than gas or mechanical flywheels, to drive nails. The F-35FRHXP drives up to 3-1/2″ full round head, plastic collated nails. The nailer is built with SENCO’s proprietary FUSION cordless pneumatic technology, which relies on a sealed compressed air cylinder to deliver the speed, feel, and performance of a true pneumatic tool, the manufacturer says. It is capable of sinking nails fully into the hardest substrates, including engineered lumber such as LVL and OSB. The F-35FRHXP is engineered to be intuitive for users of traditional corded pneumatic nailers—there is no ramp-up time between shots, allowing users to work quickly when bump firing. The F-35FRHXP features a 20-degree magazine that holds 35 fasteners and accommodates nails from 2″ to 3-1/2″ long and .113″ to .131″ in diameter. Each 3.0 Ah Li-Ion extended-life battery can drive up to 600 nails per full battery charge. Each nailer comes with two batteries, a 5-amp quick charger, a no-mar tip and a storage bag. senco.com.
Bicyclesbikepacking.com

Canyon Grizl Review: Gravel Super Bike

Released today, the Canyon Grizl is a new drop-bar gravel bike with clearance for 700 x 50mm tires, lots of mounting points, and features that cater to long days in the saddle. We’ve been testing out the Grizl CF SL 8 build prior to today’s release—equipped with a set of co-branded Apidura bags—to discover what it does best. Find our review here… A few weeks ago, a mystery box from Canyon showed up at my front door and I had only a rough idea of what might be inside. In all seriousness, Canyon provided a geometry chart but nothing else, not even a photo, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. This was my first time riding a Canyon, and I was pretty interested to see how their direct-to-consumer business model worked. Plus, considering the weight of the box, I assumed something exciting was inside.
WWEMotorcycle.com

Just Released: USWE RAW Series Moto Packs

The new USWE RAW lineup is designed for off-road riders who are tired of their packs moving around while out on intense trails. The RAW™ Series comes standard with ventilated shoulder straps that are ergonomically designed for a comfortable and smooth weight distribution as well as the 1.2 harness system with the NDM™ (No Dancing Monkey) Technology. NDM™ uses a unique elastic harness system that allows for a tight fit but gives the extra freedom to breathe and move while deflecting any possibility of your pack bouncing around regardless of the intensity of the ride or race.
CarsRC Car Action

Pro-Line Mounted Hyrax 2.8″ All Terrain Tires

Pro-Line is very excited to announce the all-new Hyrax 2.8″ tire pre-mounted to the Raid Black 6×30 Removable Hex wheel! We take the guesswork out of your glue job by doing the mounting for you so you can spend more time having fun!. Pro-Line is bringing the extremely popular Hyrax...
BicyclesBikerumor

Exclusive: Mason RAW prototype steel adventure mountain bike with Hunt dynamo

Mason apparently has a new steel hardtail adventure mountain bike in the works, as ultra-endurance racer Josh Ibbett has packed up a bright shiny yellow prototype with Miss Grape bikepacking bags to take on this weekend’s Highland Trail 550 up in Scotland, and given us an exclusive detailed sneak peek. Looking to take the ISO in search of more technical terrain, this upcoming RAW bike is expected to launch later this summer. Oh, and it seems to be sporting an as yet unreleased set of Hunt carbon mountain bike wheels with a Boost-spaced SON dynamo to light Josh’s way…
ElectronicsPC Perspective

Corsair PBT Double-Shot Pro Kit For The Keyboard Fetishist

Keyboards are no longer the simple unassuming devices users enter faulty information with, we now need to know about the materials used in construction, the switches that click and for many, what the keycaps are made of. No longer are many people satisfied with a $10 membrane keyboard constructed of cheap plastic, they need an aluminium body which houses their favourite flavour of switches and, most importantly, a fine surface to bash their fingertips on.
BicyclesBikeRadar

Look Keo 2 Max Carbon pedals review

Look’s Keo 2 Max pedals sit mid-range in the iconic pedal brand’s line-up and bring the company’s top-end technology to a more appealing price point. The carbon body is topped with a wide, stainless steel plate that aims to offer improved power transfer, with a 25 per cent increase in the surface area compared to the cheaper Keo 2 Classic model: 500mm² compared to 400mm².
BicyclesBikerumor

Apidura x Canyon Grizzly bag crossover refines Racing Series for off-road adventure

Apidura’s new collaboration with Canyon has produced a Grizzly bikepacking bag crossover, refining the best of the Apdura Racing Series to make it more off-road-ready. Developed to equip the new Canyon Grizl gravel bike, the light & compact Grizzly bikepacking bags aren’t actually new shapes, sizes, or even Canyon-specific, instead, they combine the best features of Apidura’s Racing & Backcountry families for lightweight adventure touring.
Shoppingsingletracks.com

Best Deals on Mountain Bike Gloves

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Gloves are an inexpensive accessory that can make a difference in your ride. Lightweight materials, maximum grip and protection, a built-in snot rag, selfie-compatibility, kit matching — we know you want it all. Fortunately, at these sale prices you might just find the perfect fit for you. We also ran across some other mountain bike products on sale this week, which you can find here.
Bicyclescoolmaterial.com

CW&T Penny Pelican Electric Cargo Bike

Just a few months shy of a decade ago, we first covered CW&T–aka the art and design practice of Che-Wei Wang & Taylor Levy–when they burst onto the scene, and revolutionized the world of Kickstarter pens, with the Pen Type-A. All these years later, they’ve done plenty of other pens, a utility blade, refills, a Solid State Watch, and now, an electric bike. The CW&T Penny Pelican Electric Cargo Bike is so named because of the penny farthing bicycle combined with the Pelican-Hardigg military medical case, which pretty much sums up exactly what you see here. It’s a cargo bike with a 1000W front hub motor capable of a top speed of 23mph that has pedals attached to a freewheel hub (no gears and no chain) so the cargo area–which is pretty much just the enormous Pelican storage case–can span the entire space between the two wheels. Combining an electric bicycle with said storage container might seem easy, but the process actually required all the components to be custom-machined for perfect geometry and rideability. When you’re not transporting all of your precious apocalypse cargo in the Pelican case, it doubles as a great way to transport your kids or animals for rides around town. Lead time for the CW&T Penny Pelican Electric Cargo Bike is 4-6 weeks, so if you’re interested, put your order in now rather than later.
BicyclesBikerumor

Alchemy Atlas custom carbon & ti road bikes redesigned with pick of road or all-road tires

Alchemy has completely overhauled their US-made Atlas road bike family to include more customization than ever so every cyclists gets exactly the road bike they’ve been dreaming of. Whether you are looking for stock geometry or a fully-custom fit, carbon or titanium construction, classic road or modern all-road tire clearances, Alchemy will build the perfect Atlas road bike for you.
BicyclesBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Po Campo to release commuter collection line of bike bags

NEW YORK (BRAIN) — Bike accessory company Po Campo will debut its City Lights Collection of commuter bags constructed from sustainable and reflective fabric. The four-bag commuter collection features Visi-Hemp fabric, a blend of 55% hemp and 45% recycled polyester. Visi-Hemp is woven throughout, is soft to the touch and durable, according to Po Campo. The reflective thread is sewn into a pattern that mimics the appearance of a city skyline at night.
BicyclesPinkbike.com

Review: Vorsprung Secus Fork Air Spring Upgrade

Air springs are lighter, more adjustable and more progressive at the end of their stroke than coil springs, and this has made them the most common option for mountain bikes. But one of their biggest drawbacks is that the spring is usually much stiffer at the start of the travel than in the middle, which can give them a less ground-hugging feel and less mid-stroke support than their coil counterparts.
SportsPinkbike.com

Bike Check: Wyn Masters' GT Zaskar LT Enduro Race Hardtail

Since moving to the UK Wyn has become a regular at Southern Enduro events. When I found out that he would be at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park round of the Southern Enduro Mash-Up series I knew I had to try and get hold of him to have a look at his bike.
Carshiconsumption.com

This 1941 GMC Truck Has Been Turned Into A Supercharged Off-Road Hotrod Build

A century ago, the vast majority of hotrods and custom builds weren’t crafted by professional shops, but rather by individual gearheads, working away alone or with friends in their garage or shed. And this at-home DIY method was the route taken by Tim Shedarowich when piecing together his 1941 GMC-based Prerunner build — a project that was completed almost entirely by himself in his garage.
CarsGear Patrol

The 7 Best Roof Racks for Hauling Gear

Long road trips and overlanding adventures are only done right when you pack until your vehicle is almost overflowing. But if you’re playing Tetris with bags and your truck is bursting at the welds, chances are you won’t be able to see anything out the rear window — and that’s not safe. Roof racks are great for spreading gear to the often unused and underutilized space on the roof, but also for storing gear that won’t fit in your car to begin with. Paddleboards, mountain bikes and kayaks should all ride topside, especially after a long weekend of hard use.
Buying Carsmanofmany.com

Darc Mono Luxury Camper is the ‘Ultimate Expedition Vehicle’

No, “Darc Mono” isn’t the name of some sinister character from Star Wars. It is, however, an amazing off-road camper that not only offers the ability to go just about anywhere but also keeps you in the lap of luxury when you get wherever you’re going. You’ll also like:. The...