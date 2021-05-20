Giannis Antetokounmpo gives extremely honest answer about Bucks' playoff outlook (Video)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gave an extremely honest answer on the team's outlook in the NBA Playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks have become a mainstay in the NBA Playoffs in recent years, but they have yet to make it to the NBA Finals. They were the presumptive favorites to win the Eastern Conference Championship last season in the Orlando bubble but were shockingly eliminated in the second round by the Miami Heat. Now, the Bucks begin their newest postseason run where they, ironically, will face off against the Heat in the opening round.