BS-O-Meter: Najee at WR, Tebow at TE, Julio trade partners & more
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts. In late May, with only a few minicamps going on, we're in prime silly season for odd stories coming out of NFL franchises. The Pittsburgh Steelers are using Najee Harris at wideout! DeSean Jackson has a supernatural connection with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles! The Philadelphia Eagles locker room culture has been changed in a matter of weeks thanks to new head coach Nick Sirianni!www.msn.com