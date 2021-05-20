BS-O-Meter: Najee at WR, Tebow at TE, Julio trade partners & more

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleApple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts. In late May, with only a few minicamps going on, we're in prime silly season for odd stories coming out of NFL franchises. The Pittsburgh Steelers are using Najee Harris at wideout! DeSean Jackson has a supernatural connection with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles! The Philadelphia Eagles locker room culture has been changed in a matter of weeks thanks to new head coach Nick Sirianni!

NFLrotoballer.com

Dynasty Risers and Fallers: Harris, Etienne, Carter

Each week, this column provides you with movement in the RosterWatch Dynasty Rankings. We highlight players who have gained or lost value recently. Tracking these player value trends assists dynasty players in identifying opportunities to improve their rosters, as the landscape of the market is ever-changing. This column was written...
NFLarcamax.com

Rookie RB Najee Harris already putting on a show for the Steelers, both on and off the field

PITTSBURGH — Assuming plans don't fall through and Ben Roethlisberger does take a few Steelers rookies to dinner Saturday night, one can only imagine the energy Najee Harris will bring to that occasion. If nothing else, the first-round pick came into rookie minicamp loose, and Saturday he put on display his wide-ranging, engaging personality, from genuine disbelief to charming incredulity.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Football: What is Najee Harris’ value as a rookie with Steelers?

Najee Harris will almost surely be the top running back for the Steelers as a rookie but does that mean he’s going to be a fantasy football stud?. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a clear need at running back as they entered the 2021 NFL Draft and they wasted little time addressing it. General manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin used the organization’s first-round pick, No. 24 overall, on Alabama running back Najee Harris. And upon that selection, Harris almost immediately became the RB1 in the Steel City.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers rookie minicamp: Tight end Pat Freiermuth ready to make a name for himself

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth said Ben Roethlisberger is taking him and fellow rookies Najee Harris and Kendrick Green to dinner Saturday night. That seems appropriate. Roethlisberger is hoping to feed them during the regular season — Freiermuth with passes, especially in the red zone, and Harris with handoffs. Just...
NFLchatsports.com

Najee Harris could break Steelers rookie rushing records held by Franco Harris

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The Steelers may have a special running back on their hands. Here’s why Najee Harris could break the rookie rushing records of an all-time great. When the 24th pick rolled around in the 2021 NFL Draft,...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Najee Harris Will Have Major Immediate Impact On Steelers Run Game

One of the worst kept secrets leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft was that the Pittsburgh Steelers were in love with Alabama running back Najee Harris. This player-team pairing was among the most popular mock draft selections all throughout the process, so when the Steelers ended up selecting Harris no one was especially surprised.
NFLchatsports.com

Brandt Names Najee Harris As Rookie In Best Position To Succeed in 2021

NFL.com Senior Analyst Gil Brandt, one of the architects of how scouting is done in football today, released a list of his eight rookies he feels are in the best position to succeed in 2021. Leading that list, just above franchise quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, is Steelers’ running back Najee Harris.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Q&A: Najee Harris

Q: What were your expectations coming into this? What have you gotten out of it?. A: I didn't have expectations. I came in here really just to learn the offense. It is a new offense. Just came to learn and bond with some of the guys here, of course. My goal is to just get better each day. That's it.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers best/worst case scenario for Harris’s rookie season

With so much riding on the Steelers first-round pick this season, this is a realistic best-case and worst-case scenario for Harris. The Steelers made the not-so-surprising decision to draft Najee Harris in the first round of this past draft. While there are some questions as to the value that presents, no one should be projecting him not to start by week one. For those that play fantasy or are curious about what his rookie season could look like, it would be wise to temper expectations.
NFLBleacher Report

Dark Horses, Best Bets, Award Favorites and More from 2021 NFL Draft Class

NFL bettors spent much of February, March and April without any action, but the 2021 NFL draft introduced plenty of betting opportunities. The post-draft football landscape has led to new odds, totals, specials and revised futures. Now that we officially know where each member of the 2021 rookie class will...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers RB Najee Harris must have a better, longer career than Le’Veon Bell

The Steelers are hoping to get one of the best running backs in the league out of Najee Harris, but how many good seasons can they expect?. Whether you were a fan of the selection or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft. It was the first time since they have done so since taking Rashard Mendenhall in 2008, and just the second time drafting a running back in round one since selecting Tim Worley in 1989.
NFL247Sports

Najee Harris showcases versatility at Steelers minicamp

Former Alabama star Najee Harris became the first running back off the board during the 2021 NFL Draft when the Pittsburgh Steelers used the No. 24 overall selection on him. Steelers fans hope Harris can provide an immediate impact to a running game that struggled down the stretch last season.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Post-Draft AFC Conference Power Rankings

The fascination of the 2021 NFL Draft came with each team having their own clear-cut draft strategy and identity. After seeing how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers built a sound team foundation as strong offensive line play and offensive playmaking played major roles during their Super Bowl season, many teams followed the same blueprint.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Looking To Get Najee Harris Heavily Involved In Passing Game

Najee Harris may be listed as a running back but his game is much more than being able to hand him the ball. He was drafted as the complete package, their feature back, and the Pittsburgh Steelers seem intent on getting him the ball however they can. Harris spoke with...
NFLdetroitlions.com

TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2021

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and Washington edge rusher Chase Young made immediate impacts for their teams in 2020 as the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively, in the 2020 NFL Draft, with Young winning the AP Rookie of the Year award. There were a lot of rookies who...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Mike Tomlin shares first thoughts on Najee Harris at rookie minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers strengthened their running back room with the addition of first-rounder Najee Harris last month after the first glimpse of his talents at rookie mini-camp, head coach Mike Tomlin is anxious to see him development over the next few months prior to the start of the season. “He...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Najee Harris mistakes local Pittsburgh media for team boosters

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has a chance to become a rookie standout this season. The organization invested a first-round pick and expect him to handle the starting role within a talented offense. However, Harris will have to get used to media members at practice. In a hilarious rookie...