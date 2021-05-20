BS-O-Meter: Najee at WR, Tebow at TE, Julio trade partners & more

With so much riding on the Steelers first-round pick this season, this is a realistic best-case and worst-case scenario for Harris. The Steelers made the not-so-surprising decision to draft Najee Harris in the first round of this past draft. While there are some questions as to the value that presents, no one should be projecting him not to start by week one. For those that play fantasy or are curious about what his rookie season could look like, it would be wise to temper expectations.