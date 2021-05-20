Game 2 Shakeup: Play Your Best Players
The Jets are no doubt feeling good about picking up a W in the first game of their best of seven series against the Oilers. If I was a member of the Jets, I’d feel especially good about everything having done it without the services of two top six forwards. Winnipeg’s goaltender stood tall on his 28th birthday to pick up the win, the game winning goal was scored on a deflection in front of Oilers goaltender Mike Smith. Winnipeg added a pair of empty netters to seal the deal.www.msn.com