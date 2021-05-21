newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

Alexandra Huynh, 18, is the new National Youth Poet Laureate

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — An incoming first-year student at Stanford University has been named the new National Youth Poet Laureate.

Alexandra Huynh, 18, is a second-generation Vietnamese American from Sacramento, California, who sees poetry both as a means to self-expression and social justice.

“I spend a lot of time in my head, so poetry is for me a sort of survival mechanism,” Huynh said Thursday night during a telephone interview from her home. “I wouldn't be able to move through the world with the same amount of clarity had I not worked it out first on the page.”

Her appointment to a one-year term was announced Thursday during a virtual ceremony presented by the Kennedy Center and by the literary arts and development organization Urban Word, which established the national youth laureate program in 2017. In her new position, she will visit with students and hold workshops around the country. She counts among her goals passing on her own experiences to others.

Huynh was selected from among four regional finalists for a position first held by Amanda Gorman, who became an international celebrity in January after reading at President Joe Biden's inauguration and for Huynh became an inspiration.

“Her trajectory has changed what I thought was possible for a poet,” she says, noting that Gorman has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine and read at this year's Super Bowl. “She has encouraged me to dream big.”

Huynh says she has been writing song lyrics since age 7 and became serious about poetry in high school, especially after performing during a local poetry slam and sensing the added power of words when said out loud. She cites Ocean Vuong and Diana Khoi Nguyen as among her favorite writers, and she hopes to eventually publish her own work and see it translated into Vietnamese, her “mother tongue.”

“Vietnamese itself is a very poetic language,” she said. “In Vietnamese culture, poems are spoken every day. They're pop culture references. For me, having poetry in my life never felt like I was going against the grain.”

Words are so natural to her that in college she plans to study engineering instead of literature because she doesn't need a classroom to encourage her to read. At Stanford, she hopes to challenge herself to think in ways she hasn't before and work out ideas “across disciplines.”

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Stanford, CA
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Stanford, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alexandra Huynh
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Ocean Vuong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Youth Culture#Youth Justice#Kennedy Center#Stanford University#Vietnamese American#Ap#Poems#Literature#Vietnamese Culture#Workshops#Vogue Magazine#Students#Social Justice#Pop Culture References#President Joe Biden#Khoi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

WASHINGTON — (AP) — This year’s Kennedy Center Honors may be a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic — but honoree Dick Van Dyke still says it's “the capper on my career.”. The 43rd class of honorees also includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Q&A: Musician Charlie Kogen ’23 delves deeper into his album, artistic evolution

Multi-talented Charlie Kogen ’23 started to pursue his passion for music as a toddler, when he sat down at the piano for the first time. He, who is a member of The Daily’s humor section, is an instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer who has accomplished spectacular feats at only 19 years old. Kogen has released an album of original songs he composed back in high school, put out two singles since he started college, is currently self-producing future music and has an original song featured on television. His work as a singer-songwriter earned him recognition as a National YoungArts Finalist in 2019.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Op-Ed | Listen to Black, Latinx and Indigenous scholars in this pandemic

Black, Latinx, and Indigenous people in the US are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with higher mortality rates, and more economic fallout and educational setbacks for our children. In Colorado, where I live, a higher percentage of the Latinx population has died from COVID-19 than any other group, according to the CDC.
Stanford, CAkalw.org

Binah: Spiritual Activism For Fighting And Healing From White Supremacy

Rachel Ricketts‘ latest book, Do Better, is an actionable guidebook and a loving, assertive call to do the deep—and often uncomfortable—inner work that precipitates much-needed external and global change. She’s joined in conversation by A-Ian Holt, Director of the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at Stanford University. CIIS Public...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

R. Lanier Anderson, Vincent Barletta, Enrique Chagoya awarded Guggenheim Fellowships

Seven Stanford faculty members were named 2021 Guggenheim Fellows last month. This honor recognizes those who have “demonstrated exceptional capacity for productive scholarship or exceptional creative ability in the arts.” The fellowship is highly competitive: Approximately 3,000 applications are submitted each year, spanning various disciplines, and only about 175 individuals are ultimately selected by experts in each field. This article is part of a three-part series profiling the Stanford scholars honored with this award for 2021.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Dear Diary: Welcome to Westerburg High!

Hello from “Heathers!” We write this letter to you as the Co-Directors (Diana Khong ’22 and Gwen Phagnasay Le ’22) and Dramaturg (Kyla Figueroa ’24) of Ram’s Head Theatrical Society’s live digital production of “Heathers: The Musical.” This column’s title (“Dear Diary”) alludes to the first line of the show as jaded protagonist Veronica Sawyer reflects on the hell that is her conformist high school. This space will similarly serve as a place for us to ruminate as we attempt to put on the first official queer re-imagining of “Heathers: The Musical” — rewritten for stage by the playwrights with a love story between two women as its center — and what that ultimately means for us as future theatermakers, artists and misfits.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

AAAS departmentalization leader Kimya Loder is a ‘unifying force’

Kimya Loder, a third-year sociology Ph.D. student, has been at the forefront of advocacy for departmentalization of the African & African American Studies (AAAS) program. Upon her arrival at Stanford, Loder’s primary mission was to find spaces where she felt seen and supported both personally and academically. She found the AAAS program, the Black Graduate Student Association (BGSA) and the Black Services Community Center (BCSC) to be such spaces.