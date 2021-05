Ole Miss may not have an offensive line coach right now, but that has not kept the Rebels from digging in the trenches on the recruiting trail. The Rebels reached into Virginia on Wednesday to offer one of the state's top rising juniors in Colonial Forger (Stafford, Va.) standout Nolan McConnell. The towering 6-6, 260-pounder is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 8 offensive tackle and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Virginia's 2023 class.