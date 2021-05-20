newsbreak-logo
Dave Filoni Promoted To Executive Creative Director At Lucasfilm

SuperHeroHype
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Filoni Promoted To Executive Creative Director At Lucasfilm. For the last 16 years, Dave Filoni has left his mark on the Star Wars franchise. In 2005, he was hired by George Lucas to help build up Lucasfilm’s animation studio. The fruits of that collaboration led to The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. More recently Filoni has executive produced The Mandalorian alongside series creator Jon Favreau. Both Filoni and Favreau are also guiding the upcoming Mandalorian spinoffs at Disney+.

Dave Filoni
Person
George Lucas
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Jon Favreau
#Executive Producer#Clone Wars#Creator#Star Wars Rebels#Collaboration#Boba Fett
The Mandalorian boss given huge new Star Wars role by Disney

The Mandalorian boss Dave Filoni's new role at Disney has Star Wars fans very excited. Last summer, the writer-director was promoted to Executive Creative Director – up from Executive Producer – and has now made things officially official by being listed as such on Lucasfilm's website. The title bestowed on...
Deseret News

Lucasfilm clears up confusion over Dave Filoni position

Questions emerged on social media recently about the status of “The Mandalorian” executive producer and writer Dave Filoni and his standing with Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Per IGN, people on the internet noticed that Filoni had a title change on the Lucasfilm website to become the executive creative...
‘The Mandalorian’ Spin-Off ‘Rangers Of The New Republic’ Currently Not in Active Development

A buried lede on the development of the various spin-offs to The Mandalorian appeared in a recent article about Dave Filoni’s promotion, and it indicates that Lucasfilm might have put the announced series Rangers of the New Republic, on the backburner, at least for the time being. Conversely, filming on The Book of Boba Fett is continuing as scheduled, while the Ahsoka limited series is still moving forward.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The first lesson is that you should never trust a stranger. The second is that sometimes, all Star Wars needs to get by is the help of a face you know from somewhere else in the galaxy far, far away. Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Cornered,” if not for its special guest...
The Mandalorian Spinoff Rangers of the New Republic Canceled at Disney+?

One of the various Star Wars TV shows Lucasfilm had in development is reportedly no longer going forward. At least for the time being. Rangers of the New Republic, which was announced late last year to serve as a spin-off of The Mandalorian, is not currently in development at the studio. While no official reason has been given, the departure of Gina Carano from the franchise would seem to be the likely culprit.
Gina Carano's 'The Mandalorian' Firing May Have Scuttled Disney+ Plans For Another Series

One of the Disney+ Star Wars series Lucasfilm announced in December 2020 is no longer in development, possibly because of Gina Carano's rumored involvement. In a report on the latest executive moves by Lucasfilm, Variety confirmed that Rangers of the New Republic is no longer in "active development." Carano played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, but Lucasfilm said it would no longer work with her in February 2021 due to her hateful social media posts.
Star Wars fans finally get around to congratulating Dave Filoni on job promotion

Sorry to say, Star Wars fans, but all the handwringing you did online over the last year, saying that everything would be better if Dave Filoni were creative director, was for naught. Named an Executive Creative Officer last summer, Dave Filoni, who many fans believe is the true steward of George Lucas’ vision, is finally getting the congratulations he deserves on the job he got a year ago. It’s not the fans’ fault, though. Lucasfilm simply forgot to put his picture on the website. It happens.
Skywalker Series May Be Favreau’s Answer to Scrapped ‘Rangers’

Earlier today, a Variety report confirmed that the previously announced Mandalorian spinoff series, Rangers of the New Republic, is “no longer in active development”. For those who have been following the behind-the-scenes drama involving Mandalorian actress Gina Carano (Cara Dune) and Lucasfilm, this shouldn’t come as a major surprise. Following...
Brie Larson Reportedly Wants to Be “Strongest Jedi” Ever

Recently, we shared details about a new report that Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson is in serious talks with Lucasfilm to play Mara Jade Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. The Marvel Studios Avengers actress has long expressed interest in becoming part of the Star Wars universe, so it is no surprise that she would be in consideration for the potential live-action debut of Luke Skywalker’s Star Wars Legends wife.
There's a Lot of Tension Boiling Over Behind the Scenes on 'Star Wars'

After enjoying one of the most successful runs in Lucasfilm history, it appears that studio head Kathleen Kennedy is on some pretty shaky ground nowadays thanks to disagreements over the future of the Star Wars franchise. A series of disagreements, mishaps, and overall poor fan reception has actually led to a call for her to be fired from the studio.
New The Mandalorian Funko Pops: Unmasked Mando, Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and More

Funko is usually ahead of the game when it comes to Pop figures from major Star Wars projects, but that hasn't been the case with Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. A lot of their attention has been focused on The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda / Grogu, so there are gaps to fill. The latest wave of The Mandalorian Pops goes a long way towards filling them.
Dave Filoni Is Erasing the ‘Star Wars’ Sequels’ Snoke Problem

The Star Wars sequel trilogy had some plot holes, at best. At worst, it completely ruined the Star Wars universe George Lucas spent decades upon decades of his life building. No matter which Star Wars fan camp you fall into, we can all agree upon the fact that Supreme Leader Snoke was far from the best villain the Star Wars franchise has ever seen.
No More Grogu? The Mandalorian Might Get an Exciting New Best Friend

When showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ on November 12, 2019, it took the Star Wars fan community by storm. Then, quickly, the show’s cutest character — then known only as “The Child” or “Baby Yoda” — became a pop culture phenomenon, and people who had never even seen a Star Wars movie became instant fans of Mando. For two seasons, we dutifully followed the adventures of titular character, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and his tiny 50-year-old foundling, whose real name is Grogu.
Brie Larson Reportedly Cast as Luke Skywalker’s Wife

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson has made no secret of her love for the Star Wars franchise. The Captain Marvel actress previously confirmed that she auditioned for all three of Disney’s sequel trilogy films, but failed to make the cut. Now, it seems that Larson could be getting her...
Dave Filoni Just Paid Perfect Tribute to ‘Empire Strikes Back’

If there’s one thing we love about the Star Wars universe that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are creating on Disney+, it’s the subtle nods to the original trilogy — these are incredibly fun for longtime Star Wars fans, but don’t distract from the story that is currently being told.
Kevin Feige won't be taking over Lucasfilm, report suggests

Kevin Feige is reportedly not going to be taking over Lucasfilm. According to Variety, their sources tell them that the Marvel Studios President is "fully committed with his Marvel duties and has no ambition to lead Lucasfilm or take more of a role." It was announced in September 2019 that...
Disney confirms whether Marvel's Kevin Feige will take over Star Wars

Disney has confirmed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige "has no ambition" to start overseeing Lucasfilm's outing anytime soon. Speculation over how involved he would be in the saga going forward first started in 2019, when it was announced that he was developing a Star Wars movie alongside Kathleen Kennedy.
Star Wars: Kevin Feige Reportedly Has "No Ambition" to Lead Lucasfilm

Thanks to the tremendous success that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has earned with his work on bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life, some fans think that him producing a new Star Wars film is merely the beginning of a larger role for the filmmaker at Lucasfilm, though a new report from Variety claims that sources close to Feige confirm he has "no ambition" to take over Lucasfilm. Given that there has been no indication of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy stepping down anytime soon, there's no real reason to think this would be Feige's plan, but the nature of fandom means countless theories emerge of what they think or even want to happen, even if they have no bearing on reality.