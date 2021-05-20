Dave Filoni Promoted To Executive Creative Director At Lucasfilm
Dave Filoni Promoted To Executive Creative Director At Lucasfilm. For the last 16 years, Dave Filoni has left his mark on the Star Wars franchise. In 2005, he was hired by George Lucas to help build up Lucasfilm’s animation studio. The fruits of that collaboration led to The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. More recently Filoni has executive produced The Mandalorian alongside series creator Jon Favreau. Both Filoni and Favreau are also guiding the upcoming Mandalorian spinoffs at Disney+.www.superherohype.com