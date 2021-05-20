newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

INAUGURAL NASCAR AT COTA RACE TROPHIES CREATED BY JOSTENS FEATURE REPLICA OF SIGNATURE CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS LAYOUT

By Official Release
speedwaymedia.com
 1 day ago

AUSTIN, Texas (May 20, 2021) – The race winners from NASCAR’s three national series who emerge at this weekend’s inaugural NASCAR at COTA event will have no issues identifying the hardware in their personal trophy collection. Jostens, the industry leader in custom-created trophies, produced the trophies for the NASCAR Cup...

speedwaymedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Jostens#Nascar Xfinity Series#Race Track#Xfinity#Cota Race Trophies#Jostens#Nxs#Ncwts#Bill France Cup#The Nascar Xfinity#Truck#Mrn Radio#Faq#Prn Radio#Ncs#Cota Event#Cota Weekend#Race#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
World Series
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Mopar Monster Thrashes Camaro In Head To Head Drag Race

There is a long-standing rivalry between the GM and Mopar classics, this carburetor clash of two automotive legends has been going on for centuries. With every new Camaro owner that says that GM is the best, there has always been a Mopar maniac willing to challenge them. In the first act of the muscle car revolution, there was one word on the tongues of young enthusiasts, that word was speed. There was no better way to test this speed than drag racing. So, many car fanatics would bring their newly acquired Dodges and Chevys to compete in an ultimate decider of speed, a run down the quarter-mile would decide who was the fastest. This practice has carried over even today and is still one of America’s greatest automotive pass times due to the ease of access and low starting cost. In this article, we’ll break down an enchanting head-to-head battle between two incredible American icons and their journey to see who truly is the fastest car.
Austin, TX4state.news

Saturday COTA Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV

A deep field will take part in Saturday’s inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Multiple Cup stars and veteran road course “ringers” are set to challenge the Xfinity regulars on the 20-turn, state-of-the-art circuit. Last week on the concrete mile at Dover International...
RetailPosted by
Speedway Digest

“Boot the Ban” Campaign to Eliminate Prohibition on 7-Day Spirits Sales Partners with Sam Hunt Racing at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the “Boot the Ban” campaign, in coordination with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), will be on board the No. 26 Toyota Supra during the inaugural Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, May 22. Driver Kris Wright will be piloting the “Boot the Ban” Supra with in-car cameras during the FOX Sports broadcast.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Circuit of the Americas Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS ADVANCE. A new venue takes center stage this weekend as the Circuit of the Americas plays host to all three of NASCAR’s top touring series for the first time. A doubleheader highlights Saturday’s action with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series while Sunday features NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and race.
Loves Park, IL13 WREX-TV

Loves Park business featured in NASCAR Cup race

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Josh Bilicki and Rick Ware Racing announced that BullShooter.com will serve as the primary sponsor aboard Bilicki’s #52 Ford Mustang at this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway. Bullshooter dartboards are manufactured by Arachnid 360 in Loves Park. Arachnid 360 describes itself as the...
Austin, TXKENS 5

Matthew McConaughey to serve as grand marshal at COTA's NASCAR race

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite Matthew McConaughey will serve as grand marshal during Sunday's NASCAR race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Instead of his famous "alright, alright, alright" line, McConaughey will be tasked with another notable phrase: "start your engines!" McConaughey also served as grand marshal for the Daytona 500. When he did the honor in Florida back in 2005, he still sprinkled in his popular catch phrase before giving an enthusiastic start to the race.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

JOCKEY Made In America 250 NASCAR Cup Series Race Set For Road America July 4th

Jockey International, a 145-year-old brand recognized for its premium underwear and apparel, has signed on to be the title sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America on the Fourth of July. This year’s race will be known as the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip. The green flag will fly on the event at approximately 1:30 pm CST, and the race will be aired LIVE on NBC.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

What to expect when NASCAR visits COTA for the first time

COTA is the only FIA-certified Grade 1 track in the United States and has hosted some of the most prestigious motorsports series in the world, including Formula 1, MotoGP and IndyCar. Until this season, NASCAR’s only Texas stop since 1997 has been at Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval located...
Austin, TXjayski.com

Tyler Reddick Running COTA Xfinity Race with Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Tyler Reddick of Corning, Calif., will drive the team’s No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Inaugural visit to Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 22.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Justin Haley Cleared to Drive at COTA for Kaulig Racing

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Justin Haley missed last weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway. But he will be back in the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. In a tweet, Kaulig announced Haley would return to the circuit...
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

The five rules of race circuit design

There's a lot more that goes into making a track than you might think, as Apex Circuit Design explains. How hard can it be to design a race circuit? Clive Bowen asked that question himself when he founded Apex Circuit Design in 1997. More than two decades later, his company...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Rolex 24 champ Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA

Tilley, the 2021 Rolex at Daytona LMP2 class winner and Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 Am champion, will make his debut in the May 23 race at Circuit of the Americas driving the No. 78 Ford. He will race at Road America, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and the Indianapolis Motor...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

ALLMENDINGER, CINDRIC AND ALLGAIER AMONG PRE-RACE FAVORITES FOR PIT BOSS 250 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

AUSTIN, Texas (May 20, 2021) – Since he started competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013 on a part-time basis, A.J. Allmendinger has proven that he is one of the best road course racers in the series. Of his six victories, four have come on road courses, including last year’s wild finish on the Charlotte ROVAL™ in the rain.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Roush Fenway expects Chris Buescher to remain with the team

On Wednesday afternoon, Roush Fenway Racing announced an extension with sponsor Fastenal through 2024. Asked about the status of Chris Buescher’s contract with the team, which expires at the end of this season, RFR president Steve Newmark said, “I think we generally try to keep all of our contract discussions outside of the four walls of Roush, but Chris and our arrangement is one that we expect it to continue not only through the next three years of the Fastenal relationship, but well beyond that as well.”