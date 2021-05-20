18 Year Old Arrested After Leading Police On Chase

An 18-year-old behind bars Thursday after Missaukee County deputies say he led them on a chase.

The Missaukee County Sheriff says Hunter Earegood of McBain was behind the wheel of the car.

The chase began just before seven p.m. Wednesday near Call Road and Stoney Corners Road.

Officials say a deputy tried to stop a car for not having a license plate when the driver took off.

Deputies chased the car until spike strips were deployed at Lucas Road and Falmouth Road. The driver eventually stopped around Lucas Road and West Cadillac Road.

Earegood was arrested on several charges including third degree fleeing and sliding, possession of meth and analogues, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A passenger from Pontiac was also in the car, and was wanted for a parole violation out of Roscommon County.