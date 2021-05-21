newsbreak-logo
Putting Things In Perspective: Bitcoin Is Down, But Up 400% YOY

By Samuel Wan
bitcoinist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the market crash, ARK Invest Analyst @yassineARK points out that Bitcoin is still +400% up compared to this time last year. A look back to that period shows BTC priced at $9.5k, and uncertainty over the “corona-crash” was dominating sentiment. “Even down 40% from its peak, Bitcoin is up...

bitcoinist.com
