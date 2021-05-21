Putting Things In Perspective: Bitcoin Is Down, But Up 400% YOY

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Bitcoin, Ethereum recovery continues off multi-month lows. Price volatility at record highs. Wednesday’s huge sell-off in the cryptocurrency space saw the market’s capitalization fall by around $1 trillion from the high seen earlier this month. The crash, fueled by stories of China widening its ban on cryptocurrency usage, sent markets into a seemingly unstoppable spiral lower, with a wide range of coins and tokens losing 40% to 50% in a matter of hours.Later in the session, the market regained some composure with losses pared-back, after a series of positive tweets hit the screens. A tweet by Elon Musk saying Tesla has ‘diamond hands’ – indicating that Tesla will not be selling its Bitcoin holding – turned sentiment positive. Later another set of tweets by Justin Sun (2.7 million followers) showed the market heavyweight, and the owner of the cryptocurrency platform TRON had bought $152 million of Bitcoin and just under $136 million of Ethereum during the meltdown. Sun added, ‘I’m not selling’.