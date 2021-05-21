newsbreak-logo
Food & Drinks

Karen Learns Roast Beef Is Sold Out, Throws Food At Arby's Employee

By mattstaff
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 1 day ago
- The folks that are working customer service jobs put up with a disgusting amount of vile behavior. It's as if some people just leave their moral compasses at home when they go out into the world to grab meals, shop, etc. It's the strangest and most unacceptable thing. Like, just play nice with one another. It shouldn't be that hard. With all of that being said, here's a belligerent Karen chucking some food at an Arby's employee after learning that they were out of her precious roast beef.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

RestaurantsPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Free McFlurries Because of Spoon at McDonald’s

Nothing like a delicious McDonald's McFlurry and for one day only thanks to a spoon, you can get one for free. Free is my favorite four letter word, especially when it is attached to a McDonald's McFlurry. According to WOOD, the spoon that comes with the McFlurry has apparently confused...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Relating To This Hilarious BINGO Card

For many customers, Chick-fil-A is the holy grail of all things delicious. The fast food chain specializes in chicken-based items like their nuggets, original chicken sandwich, chicken biscuit, and grilled chicken cool wrap. But, they're also just as well known for their sweet yet tart lemonade, waffle fries, and signature Chick-fil-A sauce. All of this is to say, you'd be foolish to hit up your local Chick-fil-A and not expect to be stuck in a drive-thru line snaked around the parking lot, especially during a lunch or dinner rush.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Will McDonald’s ever bring back all-day breakfast?

Unlike most fast food restaurants, McDonald’s is a tease when it comes to its breakfast. Will McDonald’s ever bring back all-day breakfast?. McDonald’s wasn’t always like this. The fast food giant used to be very generous with its meals, particularly breakfast. There used to be a time when McDonald’s honored the fact breakfast is the best meal of the day, no matter what time of the day you indulged in it.
Food & DrinksMovieWeb

Chick-Fil-A Is in a Sauce Crisis and We Are Feeling It, So Is Our Chicken

What's Chicken Without the Sauce? Chick-Fil-A is known for many things. Extremely fast and accurate service, being closed on Sundays and having a net worth of $15 billion. However now the chain is facing a crisis of epic proportions, something so dreadful that this might be the worst thing we have ever faced, a sauce shortage.
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Bangor area’s new Korean restaurant sold out of food after 45 minutes

Korean Dad, a new Korean restaurant in Veazie, opened for business this week, and on its first day open sold out of all its food in 45 minutes. The restaurant, plans for which were announced by father-and-daughter team Changsu Kristopher Lee and Alexa Farron back in February, was initially slated to open on Center Street in Bangor. In April, however, the pair decided to open instead at 1492 State St. in Veazie, in the little stone building formerly occupied by the Stone Sparrow Cafe.
Grocery & Supermaketmystar106.com

Aldi selling McDonald’s hash browns

Aldi is expanding their selection, and they have to thank McDonald’s for the inspiration. They are now offering McDonald’s hash browns in their stores. This isn’t the only McDonald’s product Aldi will be featuring. They also have McDonald’s chicken nuggets for sale and soon will have ‘Big Stacker’, which is...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Chain Restaurant Has The Best Breakfast Food, According To 27% Of People

There's nothing better on a leisurely day than going out for breakfast. And by "going out," we don't mean a quick swing through a drive-thru. No, a nice sit-down meal is the best, complete with an endless pot of coffee and all the cute lil' creamer cups your heart desires. So why is breakfast such a great meal to have in a restaurant? Well, in many cases, breakfast dishes do tend to be cheaper than lunch and dinner ones. And although you'd think that eggs, bacon, and pancakes would be super-simple to cook for yourself, the fact is, they're also super simple to screw up.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Customers Are Jealous Of These Employee-Only Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

15 Restaurants That Offer Free Food on Your Birthday

Birthdays are the biggest day of the year and while presents and parties are fun, a food-shaped freebie can be the icing on the cake. From Applebee's to Zaxby's, these restaurants will reward birthday boys and girls with the greatest gift of free food. A&W All American Food. Free birthday...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Burger King Menu Item You Didn't Know Is Sold During Breakfast

There is a bit of an arbitrary standard for what is considered to be appropriate breakfast food. The Daily Meal notes that items like "sausage and biscuits, cereal and milk (or muesli and yogurt), doughnuts and coffee, or pancakes and syrup" tend to earn the breakfast food title, even when eaten at other meals — breakfast for dinner, anyone?
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

People Are Concerned About Finding This in ALDI Bagged Salads

Bagged salad is a very convenient and popular grocery item, and just one kit comes with pretty much everything you need to whip up a fresh salad for lunch or dinner at home. But some ALDI shoppers are asking questions about the chopped salads sold at the supermarket chain because there are allegedly more "core chunks" in them now than there were before.
Food Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Schnucks recalling ground beef sold in Des Peres Sunday afternoon

May 10—If you bought fresh ground beef at the Des Peres Schnucks Sunday afternoon, don't eat it until you read this. In a news release Monday morning, the grocery store chain said four kinds of beef sold after 1:44 p.m. Sunday may contain plastic wrapper pieces. If you bought any...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This New "Scorchin' Hot" Chicken Sandwich Is Already Selling Out

They called for peace and unity, but in truth, they came to dominate. Smashburger introduced their Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich last month, rolling it out with a marketing campaign that called for the end of the "chicken sandwich wars" among fast-food restaurants. They gave sandwiches away for free to fast-food workers and ran a BOGO deal for everyone else.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Most Surprising Food Sold At Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous has many hot ticket items on their menu. Their "World Famous" Hot Dogs inspire an eating contest every Fourth of July and their fries are just as legendary, even being named "Best Fast Food Fries" by the New York Daily News in 2014. Among their menu items, you can also find some pretty stacked burgers, chicken and chicken sandwiches, hero sandwiches, and creamy, dreamy shakes — your typical American fare.