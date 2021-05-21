Karen Learns Roast Beef Is Sold Out, Throws Food At Arby's Employee
- The folks that are working customer service jobs put up with a disgusting amount of vile behavior. It's as if some people just leave their moral compasses at home when they go out into the world to grab meals, shop, etc. It's the strangest and most unacceptable thing. Like, just play nice with one another. It shouldn't be that hard. With all of that being said, here's a belligerent Karen chucking some food at an Arby's employee after learning that they were out of her precious roast beef.cheezburger.com