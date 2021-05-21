Karen Learns Roast Beef Is Sold Out, Throws Food At Arby's Employee

There's nothing better on a leisurely day than going out for breakfast. And by "going out," we don't mean a quick swing through a drive-thru. No, a nice sit-down meal is the best, complete with an endless pot of coffee and all the cute lil' creamer cups your heart desires. So why is breakfast such a great meal to have in a restaurant? Well, in many cases, breakfast dishes do tend to be cheaper than lunch and dinner ones. And although you'd think that eggs, bacon, and pancakes would be super-simple to cook for yourself, the fact is, they're also super simple to screw up.