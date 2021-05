The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally available on Disney+, bringing us to the conclusion we’ve been expecting even before the first episode hit the streaming service in mid-March. Spoiler alert, but not really since everyone knew it was coming: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is the new Captain America. The show explored Sam’s doubts about accepting the iconic role and showed us the kind of damage that the wrong kind of Captain America can do to the US and to the world. That itself was one of the factors that convinced Sam to accept the role and take on the responsibility that Steve gave him, without actually stopping to ask whether or not his friend wanted it.