Harris County Pets is in need of volunteers to assist with bottle feeding kittens, according to a May 21 announcement from the organization. According to the announcement, Harris County Pets—formerly Harris County Animal Shelter—has received an influx of neonatal kittens, as is typical this time of year due to high cat breeding activity. The orphaned kittens are less than six weeks old, meaning they are in need of around-the-clock care and need to be nursed with a bottle until they are capable of feeding themselves.