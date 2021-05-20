newsbreak-logo
DMV looks to increase efficiencies in REAL ID application process

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Motor Vehicles will no longer require residents applying for a REAL ID to provide a Social Security card or W-2 to prove they have a Social Security number. According to a news release from the DMV, applicants now simply provide a social security number during the process.

