The Notre Dame Football program has one of the best running backs in the country in Kyren Williams, but their No. 2 is pretty special as well. The Notre Dame Football team has the luxury of having some special players at the running back position, including the top two guys on the depth chart, Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree. Last season, Williams ran all over ACC defenses, racking up over 1,000 yards, and becoming the conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.