newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estill Springs, TN

Obituary in May 20, 2021, edition - Nancy Lewis

Herald Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWIS, Nancy Louise "Lulu" Farris, age 81, of Estill Springs, Tennessee, departed this life on Friday, May 14, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness. Ms. Lewis was born in Winchester, Tennessee, on Jan. 20, 1940, to the late Clarence Farris and Alice Woosley Farris. She was a homemaker and member of the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. Ms. Lewis enjoyed working in her flowers and taking care of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Ms. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Lewis and step-son, Keneth Lewis. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Gail Gilliam and husband, Charles and Patricia Ann Judge and husband, Randy, all of Estill Springs; sons, Mark Lewis and wife, Betty Ann of Winchester, Paul Lewis and wife, Charlott and Robert Wayne Lewis, all of Estill Springs; step-children, Jerry Lewis of Shelbyville, and Diane Roberts and husband, Rick of Lewisburg; step-daughter-in-law, Brenda Lewis of Estill Springs; siblings, Ellen Buckner of Tullahoma, Mary Vandermark of Cowan, Carol Farris, of Tullahoma, Edward Farris of Greenville, Tennessee, and John Farris and wife, Betty of Estill Springs; and many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation was held Sunday, May 16, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services in Estill Springs. Services were conducted on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Pastor Sharon Austell officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Estill Springs with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

www.heraldchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
City
Estill Springs, TN
City
Lewisburg, TN
City
Shelbyville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Lewis
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Patricia#Alice#Grant Funeral Services#Tribute Store#Ms Lewis#Bob#Husband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Franklin County, TNHerald Chronicle

Historic Perkins Cemetery in desperate need of rescue

Two local women are asking for help to save a historic cemetery in Franklin County which features unusual, pup-tent-style grave markers that are in danger of getting smashed at any time. Bonnie Havner and her sister, Martha Davis of Franklin County, are concerned about the giant tree limbs hanging perilously...
Franklin County, TNHerald Chronicle

Ladies’ Society aids area students

Six area high-school seniors were recognized by the Southern Tennessee Ladies’ Society on May 5 for their outstanding academic achievements, and each will be receiving a $2,500 scholarship to go toward their next step in life at the college level. The seniors were honored at the society’s monthly luncheon meeting...
Decherd, TNHerald Chronicle

Baker awarded Lachlan Brain Lineman Scholarship

Franklin County High School senior Joseph Baker of Decherd has been awarded the first Lachlan Brain Lineman Scholarship to attend the Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia. The scholarship has been created in memory of Lachlan Brain, Class of 2013 and SLTC graduate, who died tragically while restoring power...
Franklin County, TNHerald Chronicle

Memorial Day service set for May 31

A Memorial Day service will be held on May 31 at Franklin Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, just off of Cowan Highway in Winchester. The service will begin at 10 a.m. The event is sponsored by Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 71; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1893; and the Franklin County American Legion, Post 44.
Winchester, TNHerald Chronicle

Happenings in May 6, 2021, edition

The Franklin County Senior Center, 74 Clover Dr., Winchester, is open each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Wednesdays). Masks are required. Call Charlene Ledford at 931-967-9853 for information or check their Facebook page. Farmers Market. Franklin County Farmers Market, Dinah Shore Boulevard, Winchester,...
Franklin County, TNHerald Chronicle

Franklin County arrest reports in May 6, 2021, edition

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information on arrests made by state and local authorities is taken from Franklin County Jail intake reports.) Destin Jeremiah Ray, 22, 325 Alabama Street, Huntland, arrested on April 9, failure to maintain lane, open container, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, released $1,500 bond, court date Aug. 5.
Estill Springs, TNTullahoma News

Eliza Jones Birth Announcement

Eliza Jo Jones was born April 17 at Southern TN Regional Health System, Winchester, to Leslie and Dalton Jones of Estill Springs. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 17.5 inches long at birth. Eliza is the couple’s first child. Her maternal grandparents are Ricky and Laura Bates of...