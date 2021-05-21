Obituary in May 20, 2021, edition - Nancy Lewis

LEWIS, Nancy Louise "Lulu" Farris, age 81, of Estill Springs, Tennessee, departed this life on Friday, May 14, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness. Ms. Lewis was born in Winchester, Tennessee, on Jan. 20, 1940, to the late Clarence Farris and Alice Woosley Farris. She was a homemaker and member of the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. Ms. Lewis enjoyed working in her flowers and taking care of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Ms. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Lewis and step-son, Keneth Lewis. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Gail Gilliam and husband, Charles and Patricia Ann Judge and husband, Randy, all of Estill Springs; sons, Mark Lewis and wife, Betty Ann of Winchester, Paul Lewis and wife, Charlott and Robert Wayne Lewis, all of Estill Springs; step-children, Jerry Lewis of Shelbyville, and Diane Roberts and husband, Rick of Lewisburg; step-daughter-in-law, Brenda Lewis of Estill Springs; siblings, Ellen Buckner of Tullahoma, Mary Vandermark of Cowan, Carol Farris, of Tullahoma, Edward Farris of Greenville, Tennessee, and John Farris and wife, Betty of Estill Springs; and many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation was held Sunday, May 16, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services in Estill Springs. Services were conducted on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Pastor Sharon Austell officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Estill Springs with grandsons serving as pallbearers.