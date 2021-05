Ja’Marr Chase enters tonight’s NFL Draft as one of the most coveted players in this year’s class and the consensus No 1 wide receiver.Tune in early or you might miss the former LSU star, who took the brave decision to opt out of last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving teams to salivate over his spectacular 2019 season a little longer.An explosive year alongside Joe Burrow, who was snagged with the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals last year, allowed Chase to post a collection of irresistible numbers: 1,780 yards, 20 touchdowns and an average of 21.2 yards...