A project of the Weaverville/ Douglas City Parks and Recreation District in the works for over a decade finally hit the ground last week next to the Weaverville Pool. “The splash pad project was part of the original new pool project from over 10 years ago,” said WDCPRD Executive Administrator Veronica Kelley-Albiez. “State funding ran out, so the Lowden Aquatic Pool Project partnered with Trinity County, completed the pool and with plans to finish the splash pad in the future, were able to install a portion of the plumbing that would be needed.”