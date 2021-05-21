40 Under 40: Ashlee Loewen of Jacksonville University

The 137 guestroom Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Boulevard is revealing a fresh look following a $5 million renovation that welcomes guests with a new contemporary exterior design featuring warm wood cladding, designer lighting and residential-style landscaping. Inside, all guestrooms, public spaces, meeting facilities, and guest amenities including the fitness center, outdoor pool area and The Bistro, have been refreshed and completely updated. Jacksonville's Center State Bank provided the renovation financing. The hotel is conveniently located in Jacksonville's Southside business district and offers easy interstate accessibility while also surrounded by walkable dining options. The hotel's location is perfect for business and leisure travelers with easy access to downtown Jacksonville, the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, the Mayo Clinic and Jacksonville's beaches.