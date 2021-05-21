newsbreak-logo
40 Under 40: Ashlee Loewen of Jacksonville University

By Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 1 day ago
For the young leaders profiled in this special section, this past year was a time of opportunity — a chance to reconnect with the things they hold most important, to prove their professional mettle and to take a chance at new ways of doing business, of thinking creatively to excel.

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

