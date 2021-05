New York — May 10, 2021 — Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, D.C. (RMHCDC), has equipped its newly renovated rooms with Amazon Echo devices, powered by Volara, to provide families of locally hospitalized children with access to information and services on voice command. The goal of RMHCDC is to help families faced with pediatric illness to cope better and focus on the needs of their sick child. Volara — leveraging its real-time conversation management software and secure integrations hub — is helping RMHCDC meet that goal with Alexa.