newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

40 Under 40: Ian Aguilar of Paragon Wealth Strategies

By Jacksonville Business Journal
Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For the young leaders profiled in this special section, this past year was a time of opportunity — a chance to reconnect with the things they hold most important, to prove their professional mettle and to take a chance at new ways of doing business, of thinking creatively to excel.

www.bizjournals.com
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
731
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#40 Under 40#Business Strategies#Wealth#Paragon Wealth Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economywealthmanagement.com

This Week in Wealth Management M&A Deals

Mid-May turned out a light stream of deal announcements. It doesn’t mean deals weren’t still happening. There have been 18 transactions in the registered investment advisor space in May, according to Echelon Partners, an investment bank and M&A consulting firm, with the biggest deal still going to CI Financial’s acquisition of Dowling & Yahnke. DeVoe & Company tracked about 12 deals this month and said that with nine days left, May is on pace to beat February, March and April.
Bothell, WAfinancialadvisoriq.com

Edelman to Acquire $846M Washington Wealth Mgmt Practice

Edelman Financial Engines says it’s acquiring a Washington-based wealth management practice. Bothell, Wash.-based Viridian Advisors offers financial planning, investment management and tax planning and preparation to individuals, families and businesses and managed more than $846 million for over 800 clients across the country as of May 5, Edelman says. Adding Viridian will expand Edelman’s team of CPAs, financial advisors and client service associates, according to the company.
EconomyPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

40 Under 40: Basma Alawee of WeaveTales

For the young leaders profiled in this special section, this past year was a time of opportunity — a chance to reconnect with the things they hold most important, to prove their professional mettle and to take a chance at new ways of doing business, of thinking creatively to excel.
Personal Financelehighvalleystyle.com

Faces of the Valley: The Face of Personalized Wealth Management

Retirement is a numbers game, and what matters today is not at what age someone plans to retire, but at what income. In this time of uncertainty, the right asset and wealth management advisor can make a big difference between holding your breath, hoping everything will be all right, and knowing the financial future is secure.
Economyventureburn.com

Startup Circles secures R2.1-million investment

Startup Circles, an innovative practical business school for entrepreneurs that assists entrepreneurs in scaling their business and becoming investor-ready has secured R2.1-million in funding from US Venture Capital fund, Enygma Ventures. Startup Circles has secured a R2.1-million investment from Enygma Ventures. Sarah Dusek Managing Partner of Enygma Ventures explains that...
EconomyPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

40 Under 40: Jennifer May of Haskell

For the young leaders profiled in this special section, this past year was a time of opportunity — a chance to reconnect with the things they hold most important, to prove their professional mettle and to take a chance at new ways of doing business, of thinking creatively to excel.
LawPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

40 Under 40: Chelsea Harris of Cooker Law

For the young leaders profiled in this special section, this past year was a time of opportunity — a chance to reconnect with the things they hold most important, to prove their professional mettle and to take a chance at new ways of doing business, of thinking creatively to excel.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

G. Craig Vachon to Lead AI Redefined as CEO

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- AI Redefined (AIR), a human-AI collaboration technology start-up, has fulfilled its own corporate algorithm of sorts by adding G. Craig Vachon, a successful serial entrepreneur, investor, corporate advisor, and author, as CEO. This brings significant growth experience to the company as AIR enters a new phase of its development. Founder Dorian Kieken will transition to the role of President to focus on the vision and product aspects of the company. Kieken will also remain on the Board of Directors.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Miller Wealth Management joins EverSource Wealth Advisors

A Birmingham family-owned financial firm has joined forces with a local registered investment advisory. EverSource Wealth Advisors has onboarded Miller Wealth Management. Miller Wealth was previously affiliated with Merrill Lynch. EverSource will provide regulatory compliance, proprietary technology and investment oversight for Miller Wealth Management, and Charles Schwab will serve as...
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Luma Wealth Forms Advisory Council

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Council to facilitate its national growth as a leading provider of financial advice for women and their families. Council members, who are thought leaders in their respective industries, have been selected...
EconomyWDTV

Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, May 17

John Halterman: You know, what recent studies show is that the baby boomer generation is about halfway there as far as the amount of them that are going to be retiring. The baby boomer generation has the biggest generation in terms of population and over the next ten years there’s going to be so many of you that’s going to retire. And, you know, congratulations because you’re also the most successful generation in terms of wealth building. But here’s the one thing we know; you’re not any more prepared than any other generation. And so, you gotta ask yourself, why? And most of the reason is because we lack knowledge on processes. And what do I mean? What I mean is, most people don’t understand where to get started. And I tell people, the first step is a listening session. Sit down, figure out where you want to go and where you’re at. The second step is going to be let’s do a deconstruction analysis to identify these roadblocks. And then the third step is you gotta have a strategy. And it’s important to have a very holistic strategy. For more answers, call or visit my website today.
EconomyPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

When personal principles align with company values, success follows

How an executive from Envoy Mortgage found the perfect corporate home to match her guiding principles. Margie Hennessey’s career has been filled with ups, downs and hard-earned wisdom. She’s currently the area manager for a leading independent mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage. At Envoy, Hennessey found not only success, but also a company that holds the same principles that guided her professional journey every step along the way.