40 Under 40: Ian Aguilar of Paragon Wealth Strategies

John Halterman: You know, what recent studies show is that the baby boomer generation is about halfway there as far as the amount of them that are going to be retiring. The baby boomer generation has the biggest generation in terms of population and over the next ten years there’s going to be so many of you that’s going to retire. And, you know, congratulations because you’re also the most successful generation in terms of wealth building. But here’s the one thing we know; you’re not any more prepared than any other generation. And so, you gotta ask yourself, why? And most of the reason is because we lack knowledge on processes. And what do I mean? What I mean is, most people don’t understand where to get started. And I tell people, the first step is a listening session. Sit down, figure out where you want to go and where you’re at. The second step is going to be let’s do a deconstruction analysis to identify these roadblocks. And then the third step is you gotta have a strategy. And it’s important to have a very holistic strategy. For more answers, call or visit my website today.