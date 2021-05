2K announced today that PGA Tour 2K21 is getting NBA team logo gear, bringing sports crossover swagger to the links for the first time. “With logoed gear representing all 30 NBA teams, players can take their NBA fandom from the hardwood to the fairway with new shirts and hats to deck out their MyPLAYERs,” 2K says. “The gear is available to all players in the PGA Tour 2K21 in-game shop.”