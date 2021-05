Wild & Scenic Film Festival has announced “Currents of Hope” has been chosen as the theme for its 20th anniversary. The theme speaks to momentum toward a brighter future. Coming out of what has been a challenging year for all, Wild & Scenic is eager to return to an in-person festival and feel optimistic about the growing groundswell of the environmental movement. In aligning the festival with this theme, they envision a hopefulness that is grounded in real and measurable action, constantly moving us forward like the mighty rivers that are the lifeblood of this planet.