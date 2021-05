SARATOGA SPRINGS — After a 20-year-run on Caroline Street, the Children’s Museum at Saratoga will relocate to the Lincoln Bathhouse. “We moved here 20 years ago and have invested a lot of time and effort into maintaining the structure, so it’s a really well-taken-care-of building. We’re hoping to be able to use whatever monies comes from the proceeds of the sale to be re-invested in this next project,” said Sarah Smith, executive director at the Children’s Museum at Saratoga.