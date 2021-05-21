40 Under 40: Jeff Whitaker of DOME Headwear Co.

Editor's Note: The past year has been a time of challenge for many, with both personal and professional lives upended. For the young leaders profiled in this special section, however, it was also a time of opportunity — a chance to reconnect with the things they hold most important, to prove their professional mettle and to take a chance at new ways of doing business, of thinking creatively to excel. These honorees understand creating that future will take hard work, as will the other things they dream of: a vibrant downtown, a cultural landscape that attracts national attention, businesses that stand as exemplars in their industries.