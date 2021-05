PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says the first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for May 17 with be the hospital's last. The hospital has been administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine since Dec. 23. So far, Baptist Health says 14,150 people have been vaccinated there. To schedule a vaccine appointment at the hospital on May 17, visit ScheduleYourVaccine.com. People with vaccine appointments will enter at the first floor of the hospital's Larry Barton Atrium.