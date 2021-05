Blackstone’s commercial mortgage trust’s new CEO is a woman who helped guide the company to strong performance through the crisis over the past year. Katie Keenan was named CEO of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, the company announced Wednesday. The 36-year-old, who was formerly president of the publicly traded mortgage REIT, replaces Steve Plavin, who is now heading up another arm of Blackstone, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies Europe, in London.