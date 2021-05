OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) -- After 10 tours in 14 years in the U.S. Navy, 42-year-old Alexander Cooper hit rock bottom. He suddenly found himself on the streets last year, and turned to the most important person in his life to find his way out. "That was my focus, that was my drive, that was my fortitude, everything." The Navy veteran's love for his son helped lift him out of homelessness.