Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired a team of bankers away from Wells Fargo in a bid to beef up its restaurant finance business. Managing Director Nick Cole, one of the new hires, will lead the newly expanded group, which sits within the corporate and investment banking division, and will report to Scott Hagel, MUFG’s head of U.S. general industries. Managing Director Quinn Hall will oversee loan underwriting and portfolio management and will report to Cole.