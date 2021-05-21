newsbreak-logo
Massively Overthinking: How much should MMO subs be in 2021?

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMMORPG blogger Wilhelm at The Ancient Gaming Noob has a fantastic piece up this month on the traditional $15 MMO subscription. He dips back into ancient history when the common subscription was actually $10 and then points out that the standard has been $15 for a really, truly long time, seeming “stuck” in that price bracket. Part of the reason for this, he notes, is that we’re all accustomed to tech prices falling over time, not increasing, so there’s a lot of pushback against raising prices in those few MMOs – usually either extremely old like Ultima Online or extremely popular like World of Warcraft, EVE Online, and Final Fantasy XIV. But in reality, the game companies have simply switched over to tacking on new and bigger fees in place of (or in addition to) the sub.

