Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said there was a "major" agreement in weeks of ongoing talks in Vienna with diplomats about Iran's nuclear deal with world powers on Thursday. Rouhani said that "major issues like sanctions" were agreed upon by diplomats, but other issues were still being discussed, the Associated Press reported. Diplomats from Russia and China alongside a European Union official in charge of the talks expressed that more progress is needed in the discussions that will resume next week in Vienna.