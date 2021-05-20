Columbia bands and artists compete in Biggest Mouth

When David John Morris left his London home for Nova Scotia’s Gampo Abbey in October 2018, he knew he’d have to shelve his guitar for the next nine months. Life during his monastic retreat would consist of work, study, and meditation with the Buddhist monks in residence. The precepts of the community would also require him to abstain from sex, drugs, alcohol, and, most crucially for the prolific songwriter, playing music. Stepping away from his instrument marked the unlikely starting point of a process that yielded some of the strongest work of the Red River Dialect frontman’s career. His richly rendered solo debut, Monastic Love Songs, vibrates with the energy and intimacy of his stay at Gampo, and it seems to light a way forward for Morris as a songwriter.