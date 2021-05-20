newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Columbia bands and artists compete in Biggest Mouth

By Camryn Cutinello
columbiachronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, junior music major Paige Kizer was looking for a band to play with her. She asked her Columbia classmates Aduarius Stutts and Tria Kraft if they would be interested. They both said yes. Kizer then brought Chris Rohner in as the band’s guitarist, and later junior contemporary,...

columbiachronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Stevie Wonder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Popular Music#Punk Band#Live Bands#Performance Artists#Contemporary Artists#Lead Guitar#Nigerian#Red Bull#Biggest Mouth#Singers#Junior Music#Drums#Influences#Vocals#Hearing Music#Rehearsal#Instruments#Major Paige Kizer#Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

Nefesh Mountain Releases “Somewhere On This Mountain” Featuring Jerry Douglas

“Somewhere On This Mountain” premieres today as the second song and video from Nefesh Mountain’s upcoming Songs For The Sparrows album. The track features award-winning musician Jerry Douglas as special guest. Throughout Songs for the Sparrows, Nefesh Mountain illuminates its gift for imbuing old-soul wisdom into songs with a potent...
MusicJamBase

Maggie Rose Performs ‘Do It’ Live For American Songwriter

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rose recently played a session for American Songwriter’s “Behind The Mic” video series at the Gibson Garage space in Nashville. Footage featuring Rose’s “Do It” performance has been shared. “Do It” is the lead single from Maggie’s forthcoming Have A Seat album. Have A Seat, Rose’s third album,...
Musicthecountrynote.com

Time Life and THE SONG Release Live Performances

Nashville, Tennessee — Time Life and the nationally-syndicated hit television series THE SONG: Recorded Live @ TLG Farms recently announced a partnership to release live performances recorded exclusively for the popular show, with the first collection of songs available on all major streaming platforms beginning May 14, 2021. Songs by Season I artists All-4-One, Big & Rich, CeeLo Green, Lonestar, Rome Ramirez, Rick Springfield and Jim Messina will all be accessible for streaming. The two companies will also work closely together to develop enhanced content for THE SONG’s YouTube channel, including previously unreleased footage.
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Columbia band Ruby Lane takes listeners on a rock 'n' roll ride

Locals Ruby Lane chart a course for the heart of rock 'n' roll on their recent album "Trains, Spaceships and Automobiles." Sometimes the ride is fast and dangerous, with the band offering a loose, liberated mix of Clapton-esque blues and modern garage rock. More often, Ruby Lane takes the scenic route, its rock 'n' roll flame burning slow and hot.
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Call for Artists

Artists' submissions will be considered for participation in "Artists for Wings of Wonder." This exhibit/fundraiser will be comprised MAINLY of invited artists, many of whom are indigenous artists, members of Project Civilartzation & a handful of artwork from artists who submit work for consideration. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 1.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

When Four Singer-Songwriters Unite, One ‘Fantastic Cat’ is Born

In 2019, Hollis Brown frontman Mike Montali and Don DiLego, who befriended each other on the road years earlier, found themselves backstage at a New York City club, talking, drinking, and trying to conjure up some kind of project to work on together. DiLego had been tossing around the idea of forming a band with four singer-songwriters, themselves included, who could each bring their own element—and songs—to the table. This ensemble could work, but it needed a name.
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

INTERVIEW: R&B Icon Macy Gray Inspires A Nation With New Music

Iconic R&B/soul singer-songwriter, Macy Gray has seen everything in the music industry during her acclaimed career. Among the most raw and recognizable voices in the industry, Gray’s style was hear far and wide on her debut album, On How Life, which went triple-platinum. So far, she has sold 25 million albums worldwide. The Grammy award-winning artist has appeared on television and acted alongside Denzel Washington in Training Day. Her sound–adult contemporary, mixed with hints of rock and roll, and high notes of soul–is unmatched.
Visual Artwilmamag.com

Artist Evolution

SARAH SHEFFIELD is an artist who, like her art mediums, has gone through many iterations of her own design. Her latest exhibit at the Burgwin-Wright House reflects a diverse collection of mediums that celebrates the natural world. Growing up surrounded by a family of artists, Sheffield felt confident that art...
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Columbia band crafts set stacked with indie-rock gems

If you can get past the name — and you have to work to get past the name — Columbia quartet Post Sex Nachos makes smart, stirring indie rock worth losing yourself inside. The band’s recent album, “Grandpa Slinks,” is a vibrant set, breezing through 8 songs in about 28 minutes. The material lands at numerous points along a spectrum between anthemic heroes The Killers and aloof wonders The Strokes — with feints toward Vampire Weekend and modern synth-pop thrown in for good measure.
MusicEureka Times-Standard

The Brother Brothers’ ‘Calla Lily’ is blossoming

The Brother Brothers’ sophomore album, “Calla Lily” has been released via Compass Records. The new album from the duo builds where they left off with their breakout debut album, “Some People I Know.”. Adam and David Moss bring a combination of immaculate harmonies, consummate musicianship and vast depths of empathy...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Will Jackson’s On Fire on Songs from the Briarpatch LP

There’s an unavoidable candor in Will Jackson’s music, particularly on his most recent offering Songs from the Briarpatch (which is the name of the lab at which he laid most of this down). It’s easily displayed in the tone of his vocals, the titles of his songs (including odes such as “Gonna Get Me Killed”, “Won’t See Me in Heaven” and “Walking on Fire”) as well as in his lyrics.
ReligionPosted by
Pitchfork

Monastic Love Songs

When David John Morris left his London home for Nova Scotia’s Gampo Abbey in October 2018, he knew he’d have to shelve his guitar for the next nine months. Life during his monastic retreat would consist of work, study, and meditation with the Buddhist monks in residence. The precepts of the community would also require him to abstain from sex, drugs, alcohol, and, most crucially for the prolific songwriter, playing music. Stepping away from his instrument marked the unlikely starting point of a process that yielded some of the strongest work of the Red River Dialect frontman’s career. His richly rendered solo debut, Monastic Love Songs, vibrates with the energy and intimacy of his stay at Gampo, and it seems to light a way forward for Morris as a songwriter.
MusicDelaware County Daily Times

Rock Music Menu: Netflix to stream 8-part series 'This is Pop'

From Auto-Tune to boy bands to the rise of country pop, the upcoming Netflix series ‘This Is Pop’ dives deep into some of the most significant moments in pop music history over the past seven decades. The release is the latest music-focused project from the production company behind award winning documentary work including ‘ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,’ ‘Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage’ and more.
MusicKXLY

Best pop songs of the last 30 years

While pop music has origins as far back as the 1920s, it didn’t really take shape as a genre until the 1950s. In the decades that followed, the term was largely used to denote a specific type of catchy sound or style, which usually overlapped with other genres like rock, country, folk, soul, R&B, and electronic. As the trend persisted into the 1980s and 1990s, the concept itself continued to evolve to the point that “pop music” didn’t overlap with peripheral genres as much as it did swallow them whole. To keep pace, the Billboard Pop Songs Chart debuted on Oct. 3, 1992.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Listen to GunDei’s Newest Song ‘Highly Flavored’

‘Highly Flavored’ by GunDei is a track from his upcoming album. This song is about trials the artist has overcome over the years and expressing gratitude for having come out victorious. The lyrics of the track are emotional and real, GunDei showed his vulnerable side. The artist says that his...
Musicwmky.org

Ron Jackson on Sunday Night Jazz Showcase

Program #328 (May 23 at 8:00pm) Versatile and sophisticated jazz guitarist Ron Jackson has performed, recorded and taught music in over 30 countries. With a varied career as a performer, composer and arranger, Highlights include shows and tours with artists such as Taj Mahal, Jimmy McGriff, Larry Coryell, Benny Golson, Oliver Lake, Russell Malone and Mulgrew Miller. Ron has been featured as a leader in jazz festivals all over the world, including the North Sea Jazz Festival, Edinburgh Jazz Festivals and Winter Jazzfest, NYC.
MusicPopMatters

Pop Singer-Songwriter Mabes Grooves on Love in “Sugarush”

Essex folk-popper Mabes adds some soulful grooves to her latest single, “Sugarush”, with some rocking guitars for extra emphasis. The song rests on its gentle, rolling wave of languid rhythms, with Mabes’ charming and sultry vocals right on point. She’s deeply in love and the “sugar rush” is what she gets from her lover’s touch, and she’s quite convincing in wanting that love to last. A coy, little whistle and spritely melody add the playfulness that keeps the song balanced and not overly heavy emotionally. It’s an addictive song that shows Mabes is confident across genres and builds her own unique sound.
MusicJamBase

Remembering Bob Marley: Performing Live At The Rainbow Theatre In 1977

Bob Marley’s remarkable life ended after just 36 years when he sadly died on this date in 1981. Within those 36 years, Marley forever changed human cultures, spreading the reggae music of his native Jamaica and a message of social justice around the world. Marley’s transcendence was evident when he...
Musicloudersound.com

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz: My Life In 10 Songs

As far back as he can remember, Adam Duritz was all about the songs. Writing his first one at the age of 18, reflects the Maryland-born singer, was “the biggest moment of self-definition in my life”, signposting the path towards Counting Crows’ beautifully observed and ten-million-selling 1993 debut, August And Everything After. But running in parallel with Duritz’s own songcraft was always a rapacious fandom that still sees him lose days to the rifling of record crates. We asked the frontman for ten of his very favourites.