The number two official of Iran’s Swissembassy, which serves as the diplomatic voice of the United States in the Islamic Republic, plunged to her death from the balcony or window of the Tehran luxury tower where she resided.The 51-year-old first secretary of the embassy was reported dead by Iranian official media on Tuesday. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that an employee of the embassy in Tehran had died.“The FDFA confirms that a Swiss employee of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran died in a fatal incident on Tuesday,” said a statement sent by email toThe Independent. “The FDFA...