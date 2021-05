I am often happiest when I have a little too much on my plate. Call me an overachiever, but being busy feels like "good stress" that keeps me motivated, and I have a tendency to try to pile it on. But there's some mysterious tipping point where good stress starts to feel not that good anymore, that’s when I go from ambitiously active to totally burnt out within hours. Psychologists and doctors have told us for decades that “good stress,” or eustress, is healthy for us, but what’s the right amount? Psychologists explain how to tell when good stress turns into bad stress and how we can use that knowledge to plan our post-pandemic lives.