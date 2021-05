The man awaiting trial for last year’s slaying of a Kimberly police officer has been sentenced to federal prison for an unrelated gun conviction. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced Preston Chyenne Johnson, 38, 200 months – more than 16 years – for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson on Oct. 31, 2019 – four months before Officer Nick O’Rear was killed – was in possession of an Anderson AM-15 5.6 mm rifle.