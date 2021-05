Rhone has a new partner — Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. In its first deal with an active athlete, Butler has purchased an unspecified equity stake and entered into a multiyear partnership that will make the NBA All-Star one of the faces and creative forces for the men’s active and lifestyle brand. Rhone, which was founded in 2014, has worked with Shane Battier, Justin Tuck, Troy Aikman and others, but they are all retired and served more as ambassadors, according to chief executive officer and cofounder Nate Checketts.