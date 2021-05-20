AAPI Heritage: Remembering the Watsonville Riots of 1930

The program “Home Independent Study” is open in the PV School District at Alianza Elementary School. The 90-plus students enrolled in it are free to explore their own learning styles, interests and ideas while keeping within state and district guidelines. All district students are eligible; they need only be committed, along with their parents, to completing all their assigned work and meeting with district teachers on a regular basis. “Lack of socialization (with home study) is a myth,” said Sandy Lansdale, whose two children are in the program. She and her children also meet twice a week with a group of eight other families for field trips. Vicky Carr, the program’s lead teacher, said home study builds character and independence. “Unfortunately,” said Carr, “some parents who truly believe that this is the right way may have other responsibilities.” She hopes to launch a program next year combining days of school class time with home time, providing parents some relief, and students a more structured setting.