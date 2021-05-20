newsbreak-logo
AAPI Heritage: Remembering the Watsonville Riots of 1930

By Alani Letang
KSBW.com
 1 day ago

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — In the early part of the 20th century, Filipinos were U.S. nationals with a legal right to work on the Central Coast. But many of them still faced discrimination and hostility. It boiled over into violence on Jan. 19, 1930, in Watsonville, when Filipino field workers were attacked, beaten and even killed.

