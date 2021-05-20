Declining Lake Powell Levels Prompt Colorado River States To Form New Plan

Effective: 2021-05-19 11:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau .Gusty south to southwest winds will combine with very dry conditions across the Mojave Desert of southeast California and parts of southern Nevada and northwest Arizona today. Southwest winds will become stronger with gusts 40 to 50 mph expanding across most of the region on Thursday leading to widespread very high or extreme fire danger. Winds are expected to remain gusty through much of Friday across portions of the region. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101 and 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228 and 229. In Nevada... Fire weather zones 461, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...A Red Flag Warning is in effect through until 5 AM PDT/MST Friday morning. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 5 AM Friday through 5 AM Saturday. * WIND...South to southwest winds 20-25 mph gusting around 35-45 mph today increasing to 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph Thursday. Strongest winds are expected across western San Bernardino County where gusts to 45-55 mph are possible. Winds and dry conditions may persist into Friday. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be in the single digits both today and Thursday, with marginal overnight recovery. Relative humidity could increase marginally but should remain below 15 percent for the lower elevations Friday.