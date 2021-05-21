newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, KY

One-Vehicle Accident Sends Passenger to Hospital By Helicopter

By Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
nolangroupmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at approximately 2:57 pm Deputy JR Weaver responded to a “one vehicle” collision on US Hwy 421 North a little past the intersection of Hwy 89 North just outside McKee, KY. Deputy Weaver spoke with the driver, Patsy Adkins of Manchester, KY, of the vehicle (a black Ford Ranger). She stated that as she was travelling north on US Hwy 421 when she lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail on the southbound lane. This resulted in significant damage to the vehicle.

www.nolangroupmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Highway, KY
Manchester, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Mckee, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Manchester, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ford Ranger#Medical Treatment#Multiple Injuries#Deputy Weaver#Neck Pain#Ky#Lost Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Manchester, KYCorbin Times Tribune

‘Continuous Friction Testing’ Underway in Highway District 11

MANCHESTER — Motorists on state primary and secondary routes in the eight counties of Kentucky Highway District 11 may see unique survey vehicles on the roadway Wednesday, May 19 through Wednesday, May 26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vehicles, known as SCRIM® trucks (Sideway-force Coefficient Routine Investigation Machines),...
Clay County, KYclayconews.com

Police respond to Coyote complaint on Mothers Day in Clay County, Kentucky

MANCHESTER, KY - On Mothers Day May 9, 2021 a family on Curry Branch Road called 911 Dispatch in Clay County after locating a coyote in their back yard. When Mike Peracchio called 911 he learned that Clay County Dispatch had already received a call after the male coyote which was injured had previously been found in the ditch line on Curry Branch Road near the Peracchio home by a passerby who realized that the wounded animal was a possible threat to any pedestrian(s) on the road that may have tried to comfort or pet it.
Clay County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Xanax bar warning!

AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) and Clay County Sheriff Department would like to issue a warning to the community due to the recent increase in overdoses from the street drug known as “Xanax bars.”. AdventHealth Manchester has experienced 10 patients present to the Emergency Room within a two-day span with an overdose...
Clay County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Bowling charged on warrant

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 5, 2021 at approximately 8:30 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Joseph Stewart, 38 of Sol Hollow. The arrest occurred on Crane Creek Road when Chief Jones came into contact with the subject and through acknowledgment of the Kentucky Warrant System knew that the above mentioned subject had an active warrant for his arrest out of Laurel County. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.
Kentucky Statesomerset106.com

One Person Flown Out To Hospital After Manchester Crash

Several agencies in Clay County were called to a crash Saturday afternoon. The Manchester Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Manchester Fire Department, Clay County EMS and Air Evac Life-Team responded to a two-car collision after receiving a call from a passerby. Once there, Clay County EMS provided pre-hospital care before the victims were taken to Advent Health Manchester. One person was flown to a nearby Level 1 Trauma Center for their injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Bush, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Lightning possibly strikes home

Members of the Lockard's Creek, Manchester, Horse Creek and Bush Fire Departments have been on the scene of a house fire for several hours Tuesday morning. Sources at the scene say lightning struck the home of Janice Gregory near the Clay/Laurel line during a thunderstorm around 9:30 a.m. Help us...
Laurel County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Three indicted in Caldwell murder

A Laurel grand jury has indicted three people for the death of a Manchester man. Jeremy “Ta-Ta” Caldwell, 32, was gunned down in a parking lot of a business off Ky. 490 in the East Bernstadt area on December 20, 2020. Witnesses say a gray Pontiac G6 sped away as...