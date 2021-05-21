One-Vehicle Accident Sends Passenger to Hospital By Helicopter
On Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at approximately 2:57 pm Deputy JR Weaver responded to a "one vehicle" collision on US Hwy 421 North a little past the intersection of Hwy 89 North just outside McKee, KY. Deputy Weaver spoke with the driver, Patsy Adkins of Manchester, KY, of the vehicle (a black Ford Ranger). She stated that as she was travelling north on US Hwy 421 when she lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail on the southbound lane. This resulted in significant damage to the vehicle.