One-Vehicle Accident Sends Passenger to Hospital By Helicopter

MANCHESTER, KY - On Mothers Day May 9, 2021 a family on Curry Branch Road called 911 Dispatch in Clay County after locating a coyote in their back yard. When Mike Peracchio called 911 he learned that Clay County Dispatch had already received a call after the male coyote which was injured had previously been found in the ditch line on Curry Branch Road near the Peracchio home by a passerby who realized that the wounded animal was a possible threat to any pedestrian(s) on the road that may have tried to comfort or pet it.