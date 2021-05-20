Richland woman hurt in Burbank crash, Walla Walla man unharmed
A man from Walla Walla was unharmed in a crash near Burbank after a Tri-Cities woman allegedly pulled out in front of him, Washington State Patrol reported. According to a WSP crash report, the crash happened when Samantha R. Miller, 24, of Richland was turning left off U.S. Highway 12 to enter Hanson Loop Road southeast of Burbank and didn't yield to oncoming traffic and an oncoming car, driven by Cesar Perez Fausto, 31, of Walla Walla struck her.www.union-bulletin.com