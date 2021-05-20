newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burbank, WA

Richland woman hurt in Burbank crash, Walla Walla man unharmed

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 1 day ago

A man from Walla Walla was unharmed in a crash near Burbank after a Tri-Cities woman allegedly pulled out in front of him, Washington State Patrol reported. According to a WSP crash report, the crash happened when Samantha R. Miller, 24, of Richland was turning left off U.S. Highway 12 to enter Hanson Loop Road southeast of Burbank and didn't yield to oncoming traffic and an oncoming car, driven by Cesar Perez Fausto, 31, of Walla Walla struck her.

www.union-bulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Accidents
City
Richland, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
Richland, WA
Traffic
City
Pasco, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Washington State Patrol#Road Traffic#Front Man#Wsp#Chrysler#Lourdes Medical Center#Oncoming Traffic#Sebring#Medical#Belt#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
Related
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Umatilla, ORWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Highway 730 reopens after brief closure in Walla Walla, Umatilla counties

U.S. Highway 730 is no longer being reported as closed, according the Oregon Department of Transportation TripCheck website. The highway was reportedly closed from Wallula Junction at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 to the Hat Rock State Park area northeast of Hermiston around 5:14 p.m., Saturday, May 15, according to Washington and Oregon's transportation departments.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Benton County, WAelkhornmediagroup.com

No foul play evident with drowning victim

KENNEWICK – Oscar Castaneda, 29, of Pendleton died due to drowning in the Columbia River according to the Benton County Coroner. His body was found in the water today (Friday) at around 8 a.m. by a city employee. Castaneda has family in Pasco, and it’s known he was in Columbia...
Walla Walla, WAwhitmanwire.com

See you on the road, Walla Walla

While we are now over a year into the pandemic, the signs of businesses across Walla Walla remind us of COVID-19’s continued influence on the everyday. These large letters across town are epitaphs to what we called “normal.” They memorialize the current moment for the drivers passing by.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Kennewick, WAyaktrinews.com

Body found in river at Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Friday in the Columbia River. The discovery of the body — said to be that of a man in his twenties or thirties — was made Friday morning in the water off of Columbia Park.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Benton County, WAKEPR

Benton County Sheriff's Office gives water safety tips

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With those warmer temperatures approaching, local officials are reminding residents to stay safe if you're planning on spending a day on the river. Deputy Brad Klippert with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said the river water temperature is still cold. "Always be aware of what's below the...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Water Watcher - 5/16/21

Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin. Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of May 11, 2021, are spring chinook, 6, and steelhead, 244.