Central Garage: Goshen fleet update could top $2M

A vehicle enters the city’s Central Garage facility on Steury Avenue Thursday afternoon. Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — With rising prices and a lack of inventory likely to push most new fleet purchases out by as far as 2023, the next couple of years could be very tough for the city’s Central Garage.

That’s the word from Fleet Manager Carl Gaines, who went before the Goshen City Council on Tuesday to inform them of the current difficulties he’s experiencing with maintaining the city’s extensive fleet in the face of such challenges, and to seek their guidance on how best to move forward.

“Last year, the only thing we bought was the stuff that we had ordered from the previous year that we were already committed to,” Gaines said, noting that the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic essentially put purchasing within his department on an extended hold. “We lost a whole year on fleet replacement last year because we didn’t know what the funds were going to be, and we were all being good stewards of the money.”

Jump forward to today, and Gaines said a nationwide lack of inventory, coupled with skyrocketing prices on both vehicles and parts, has made catching up on the city’s stalled fleet replacement a real concern.

“Some of the bigger companies have shut down because of the chip shortage,” Gaines added, referencing the worldwide semiconductor shortage that has forced many automotive suppliers to temporarily stop or cut back on production. “They’re going to open it back up for 2022 bidding, and they figure it’s going to be open for 30 days or less. So, all of the 2022 stuff is going to be gone already. We can’t bid it out that soon. So, anything big I’m looking at, we’re probably looking at getting it in 2023.”

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who has been working closely with Gaines to try and address the fleet issue, offered a similar sentiment.

“Normally, in the past, when we’ve signed an agreement for, say, a Street Department truck, we’d get that truck within 90 days of signing that agreement,” Stutsman said. “They moved that out to about 270 days on us, and then the last order was actually 400 to 450 days. So, Carl and I have been talking a lot about how do we keep up with our Five-Year Plan for the vehicles within the city, and what that might look like.”

Given his current options, Gaines said the council may have to bite the bullet and brace for a big funding request sometime later this year as he works to get the city’s name on as many order lists as possible.

“So, that’s why we’re here,” Gaines told the council. “We’ve got to change the way we’re thinking about this. We have to be proactive now and get our name on the list.”

And being proactive, according to Stutsman, means council members could see a single order from Central Garage totaling more than $1.5 million come across their desks in the near future, provided the city is even able to secure such a deal.

“If we place a large order to be able to start catching up in 2023, and hopefully get on their order list, initial numbers we’re looking at is anywhere from possibly coming back to the council for an order that would go from $1.5 million to maybe $2 million of vehicles that we would place one order for through multiple departments,” Stutsman said. “The good thing is, we have the money in our savings. So, we can do this. And, if we’re spending it now because we can’t get it next year, we’ll be able to not have to budget quite as much next year, then, to be able to keep up. So, we can make it work.

“In hindsight, with COVID-19, we thought that our budgets were going to be just absolutely chopped because of what we were hearing from the state and other people,” Stutsman added of the situation. “We pulled back on vehicle purchases, and in hindsight now, maybe we should have placed those orders. But I think we did the right thing at the moment. So, we’re just trying to figure out how to get ahead of this so we don’t end up in years down the road where all the sudden we always have large chunks of our fleet always having to be replaced.”

While details of the funding request are still being finalized, Stutsman said he anticipates coming back before the council in June with some additional information regarding what exactly needs to be ordered through Central Garage, total dollar amount, etc.

“Once we get a little further into our discussions — and we’re waiting to hear if we’re even going to be able to place an order like that, too, with these companies — once we get a little further, we’ll start getting information out to the council about the exact dollar amount,” Stutsman said.

As Gaines’ presentation was just a discussion item, no formal action on the matter was taken by the council Tuesday.

ABOUT THE FLEET

According to the Central Garage website, the facility has eight full-time employees who repair and maintain a fleet consisting of nearly 200 vehicles and 350 pieces of equipment. This includes everything from first response vehicles — patrol vehicles, fire trucks and medic units — to sewer trucks, street sweepers, loaders and all other units used by city departments.